IPL Media Rights: In a Historic First, Digital Rights Earnings Trump TV Revenue

IPL media rights for 2023-2027 are being sold in an e-auction.
(Photo: BCCI)
In a historic first, the sale of the digital rights of the Indian Premier League have overshadowed the earnings from the TV rights.
The BCCI has sold the media rights for the next five year cycle of the Indian Premier League in an e-auction, and the latest category to go under the hammer - the digital rights of an assortment of 18 non-exclusive matches – has been sold to a yet undisclosed company for Rs 33.24 crore, according to reports.
That is more than 100 percent of its base price that was set at Rs 16 crore.
On Tuesday, Disney Star had won the five year TV rights for the Indian Premier League (Indian subcontinent) for Rs 23,575 crore and Viacom18 bagged the digital rights (Indian subcontinent) for Rs 20,500 crore, together taking the BCCI’s earnings to Rs 43,255 crore.
However, Tuesday’s Package C bidding war now adds another Rs 3,257.52 crore to the board’s coffers. Incidentally, Viacom18 is believed to have purchased this package as well, buying rights to matches that they had already won with the purchase of Package B on Tuesday. However, this now gives Viacom18 complete monopoly of the digital rights of the Indian Premier League in the Indian subcontinent.
There is one more category left - Package D that comprises of TV and digital rights for the Rest of the World.
