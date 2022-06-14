IPL Media Rights: In a Historic First, Digital Rights Earnings Trump TV Revenue

In a historic first, the sale of the digital rights of the Indian Premier League have overshadowed the earnings from the TV rights.

The BCCI has sold the media rights for the next five year cycle of the Indian Premier League in an e-auction, and the latest category to go under the hammer - the digital rights of an assortment of 18 non-exclusive matches – has been sold to a yet undisclosed company for Rs 33.24 crore, according to reports.

That is more than 100 percent of its base price that was set at Rs 16 crore.