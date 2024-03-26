'It was a Surreal Experience', Virat Kohli Opens Up On His 2-month Break

After a match-winning knock of 77 to help Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinch a four-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli opened up on his two-month break when he welcomed his second child alongside his wife Anushka. He revealed how he enjoyed not being treated like a celebrity during the hiatus.

Kohli returned to the playing arena at the IPL 2024 , after he skipped India's home Test series against England to spend some time with his family

With the win on Monday night, RCB opened their account in IPL 2024 after suffering defeat in the season's opener against Chennai Super Kings.