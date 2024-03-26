IPL 2024: 'I Was Hurt,' Says Yash Dayal On The 5-sixes Incident Against KKR

The name Yash Dayal isn't unknown to many as he received unasked attention when Rinku Singh etched his name in IPL history after smashing 5 consecutive sixes off the last 5 balls during the match against Gujarat Titans last year. Dayal, who was in charge of the bowling at that time was left quite demotivated after that incident as he couldn't successfully defend 29 runs in the last over.
Shortly after, he fell ill as well but the young pacer didn't stop the hustle and bounced back rather strongly. On Monday, he played an important role in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru win over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2024 clash, by picking the wicket of Sam Curran and giving away just 23 runs, at an economy of 5.75.
In a conversation with star Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, Dayal spoke about that disastrous incident and his comeback. He revealed that he focused on the process and that's what helped him bounce back.
"To be very honest, when I went back after the match ended, that's when I suffered major problems. I was asked not to visit social media but I saw it and then talked to my family. I was a little hurt about what people think and how we come from simple background and play," the RCB pacer said.
Revealing his comeback journey he said, "In 2-3 days time, I got ill. I recovered, came back to play and focused on the match. I know I am not the first guy, with whom such a thing has happened and I am not going to be the last one. So I focused more on the process and decided to play more matches and return to the atmosphere so that I could tackle it. So I focused more on that."
Speaking about his performance in last night's game against Punjab Kings, he credited the bowling coach for preparing the bowlers for such situations beforehand.
"Ever since I joined the RCB camp, there have been a lot of preparations together and we have played a lot of practice matches. The bowling coach had prepared us for all such situations. So it was nothing new but we were required to deliver and we delivered so it feels nice," said Dayal.
