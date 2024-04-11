IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of Top Teams After MI vs RCB Match

Check the IPL 2024 Points Table after the MI vs RCB clash on Thursday, 11 April.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is going on in full swing. The latest match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru took place today, Thursday, 11 April 2024. According to the details available after the MI vs RCB IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians won against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. The IPL points table 2024 is updated after the match and cricket fans can check the top teams. Rajasthan Royals is leading the table followed by KKR and LSG.
After the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match on Thursday, Mumbai Indians are placed at the seventh position and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at the ninth position. One should take a look at the updated IPL points table 2024 to know the total points. Cricket fans must note that the points table is changed after every match depending on the points gained by the winning team.
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on Thursday, 11 April, started at 7:30 pm IST. The match was conducted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) points table is a battleground that showcases the exciting competition among the ten teams. It shows the journey of each team. Cricket fans should keep a close eye on the table to know the latest updates.
Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru face-off on Thursday:
|Team
|Points
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|No Result
|Net Run Rate
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0.871
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1.528
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|6
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.775
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|6
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.666
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|6
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0.344
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|6
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-0.637
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.073
|Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)
|4
|5
|2
|3
|0
|-0.196
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|2
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-1.124
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|2
|5
|1
|4
|0
|-1.37
