IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Team Standings After GT vs PBKS Match; Full List

IPL Points Table 2024: Punjab Kings at position 5 after winning against Gujarat Titans

IPL points table is a real time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. Let us check out the latest and updated IPL standings of all teams after GT vs PBKS match on 4 April 2024.

At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table qualify for the playoffs.

The 2024 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) kick started from 22 March 2024 with a star-studded opening ceremony in Chennai. The season opener match of IPL 2024 was played between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), which was won by CSK by 6 wickets.

IPL Points Table 2024 After GT vs PBKS Match

The IPL points table is updated daily after the match to reflect the latest position of all teams. Currently, Kolkata Knight Riders is leading the IPL 2024 points table with 6 points. The second spot is occupied by Rajasthan Royals, and the Chennai Super Kings is at position 3.

Below is the latest and updated position of all teams in the IPL standings table after today's match of GT vs PBKS. The game was won by Punjab Kings by 3 wickets, therefore they moved up from position 7 to position 5 in the standings table.

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)633002.518
Rajasthan Royals (RR)633001.249
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)432100.976
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)432100.483
Punjab Kings (PBKS)44220-0.22
Gujarat Titans (GT)44220-0.58
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)231200.204
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)24130-0.876
Delhi Capitals (DC)24130-1.347
Mumbai Indians (MI)03030-1.423

0

