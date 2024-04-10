IPL 2024: Rashid & Tewatia End Rajasthan’s Winning Streak, Gujarat Win by 3 Wkts

(GT) put an end to ’ (RR) winning streak as they defeated the hosts by 3 wickets in the 24th match of the (IPL) 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, 10 April.
Rashid Khan (24 runs off 11 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (22 runs off 11 deliveries) orchestrated a stunning turnaround, conjuring up 39 runs off just 15 balls to clinch victory on the final delivery.
Three-fer For Kuldeep
GT's chase commenced steadily as skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharshan crafted a promising partnership, accumulating 64 runs off 50 balls. However, Sudharshan's innings came to an end in the 9th over when he fell victim to Kuldeep Sen after contributing 35 runs from 29 deliveries.
Subsequently, Gill found an ally in wicketkeeper Matthew Wade, but the game encountered a brief interruption due to light rain. Upon resumption, Kuldeep swung the momentum in his favor by claiming two wickets in rapid succession. In the 11th over, he first dispatched Matthew Wade for a mere 4 runs, followed swiftly by the dismissal of Abhinav Manohar, who departed after contributing just a solitary run.
Entering the fray at number 5 was Vijay Shankar with hopeful intentions before succumbing to a delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal in the 14th over, having amassed 16 runs from just 10 deliveries. Chahal claimed his second victim in the form of Gill during the 16th over, right after conceding two consecutive boundaries. A sharp stumping by Samson facilitated Gill's departure after a fine innings, where he notched up 72 runs off 44 balls.
Rashid-Rahul Pulled Off a Heist
After Gill's dismissal, impact substitute Shahrukh Khan (14 runs off 8 overs) entered the field and swiftly hit a six and a boundary off R Ashwin. Khan seemed to be in sublime touch but unfortunately got out in the 18th over, being dismissed LBW by Avesh Khan.
Then, all-rounder Rashid Khan stepped onto the field, forming a crucial partnership with Rahul Tewatia. As the game reached a critical juncture with only 4 runs required off 2 balls, Tewatia was unfortunately run out while pushing for a third run. However, Rashid Khan took charge, smashing a boundary to secure a thrilling 3-wicket victory.
What Happened in the First Innings?
Earlier, a 130-run third wicket partnership between skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag lifted Rajasthan Royals to 196 for 3.
The Royals kicked off to a good start as both the openers Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 32 runs in 26 deliveries for the opening wicket. Umesh Yadav in his third over of the innings provided the first breakthrough as Jaiswal had to depart after scoring 24.
In came skipper Sanju Samson and straightaway went off to a brilliant start. Rashid Khan came to bowl the last over of the powerplay and managed to get the big wicket of Buttler. He scored 8 runs from 10 deliveries.
Riyan Parag's Monstrous Knock
The big 13th over, came after Parag launched two sixes in the over of Ahmad and collected 15 runs off it. Parag looked dangerous as he was inching closer to his third half-century of the season and started the counter-attack against the spinners. Parag reached his half-century in 34 deliveries and it came in style as he smashed the half-tracker delivery of Mohit Sharma to straight long-on.
Sharma in his last over of the spell got rid of Parag after getting smashed for a six but had the last laugh. Parag returned to the pavilion after scoring 76 off 48 deliveries including three boundaries and five maximums. Vijay Shankar stumbled backward while catching Parag but he managed to land just inside the cushion, toss it in the air, jump over the line, and back onto the field before re-catching it. Parag and Samson added 130 runs off 78 deliveries.
In came Simron Hetmyer and straightaway went off the strike with a boundary on his very first ball. Sharma ended his spell with a figure of 51 for 1. A 19-run over of Yadav’s last of his spell lifted host Rajasthan Royals to 196 for 3. Skipper Samson was unbeaten on 68 off 38 deliveries and Hetmyer on the other end was unbeaten on 13 off 5 deliveries.
With inputs from IANS.
