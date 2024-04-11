Orange Cap & Purple Cap Holders, IPL 2024: Top Players After RR vs GT

The Rajasthan Royals (RR), undefeated so far, took on the Gujarat Titans in their fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today. There are few changes in the Orange cap, Purple cap list after RR vs GT match today.

IPL Orange Cap is one of the top individual honors in the tournament presented to the batter who finishes each season as the leading run scorer. Virat Kohli from Bengaluru is currently leading the Orange Cap standings in IPL 2024 with 316 runs.

IPL Purple cap is awarded to the leading wicket taker of the tournament. Bowlers showcase their skills with their variations and claim crucial wickets for their teams. With nine wickets from four games, Chennai Super Kings' Mustafizur Rahman continues to be at the top of the Purple Cap list in IPL 2024.