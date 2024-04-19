IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of Top Teams After LSG vs CSK Match

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Points Table 2024: Updated Standings of Top Teams After LSG vs CSK Match

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the total points of all teams after the LSG vs CSK match on Friday.
Raajwrita Dutta
IPL
Published:

IPL 2024 Points Table: Know the total points of all teams after the latest match on Friday.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match so that cricket fans in India can keep track of the top teams and their total points. The IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took place today, Friday, 19 April. As per the latest official details available after the match, LSG won against CSK by 8 wickets. Chennai Super Kings is in third position in the points table and Lucknow Super Giants is in fifth.

According to the details on the schedule, the LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 match started at 7:30 pm IST on Friday. The match is over and the IPL points table 2024 is updated online for interested cricket fans. Check all the latest updates after the match if you want to know the leading teams. The top teams will play in the finals.

As per the official details, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table followed by KKR and CSK. These are the important updates available after the latest match. You should check the total points of all teams.

IPL 2024 Points Table: Top Teams After LSG vs CSK

Let's take a look at the IPL 2024 points table after the LSG vs CSK match on Friday, 19 April:

TeamPointsPlayedWonLostNo ResultNet Run Rate
Rajasthan Royals (RR)1276100.677
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)864201.399
Chennai Super Kings (CSK)874300.529
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)864200.502
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)874300.123
Delhi Capitals (DC)67340-0.074
Mumbai Indians (MI)67340-0.133
Gujarat Titans (GT)67340-1.303
Punjab Super Kings (PBKS)47250-0.251
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)27160-1.185

Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.

