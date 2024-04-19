IPL 2024: Chuffed for His Future – Hardik Pandya Applauds PBKS’ Ashutosh Sharma

Although Punjab Kings suffered their third consecutive defeat at the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday (18 April), their emerging star, Ashutosh Sharma garnered plaudits yet again, as he nearly pulled off what would have been a miraculous victory. Mumbai Indians’ captain Hardik Pandya was among the many who praised the Railways batter.

When Ashutosh came out to bat, Punjab were reeling at 77/6 whilst chasing a target of 184 runs, with a win seeming to be all but impossible. However, he played a sublime knock of 61 runs off 28 deliveries, and could have taken his team to the finish line, had he not lost his wicket in the 18th over.

Speaking about Ashutosh after the match, Pandya stated: