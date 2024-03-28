IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan Royals at Second Position; Know Latest Details

The Indian Premier League, IPL points table 2024 is updated after every match. One should note that Rajasthan Royals played against Delhi Capitals in the match on Thursday, 28 March. The details are available after the latest match and cricket fans in India must know them. They should know the top teams in the points table and the positions of other teams. Cricket fans should note that the top teams on the IPL 2024 points table will qualify for the playoffs.

The IPL points table 2024 is changed depending on the points gained by the winning teams. The RR vs DC IPL match today, Thursday, 28 March, was quite thrilling. Fans are excited to know the top teams on the points table after the latest match. One should note that the winning team gets two points after the match.