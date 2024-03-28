IPL 2024: We Believe In Our Batting – David Praises Batters' Efforts Against SRH

Tim David is all praise for MI batters and Tilak Varma
photo: BCCI
Tim David, on Thursday, contributed to Mumbai Indians' massive chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad through his unbeaten knock of 42 runs off just 22 balls. David's knock played a crucial part in helping the Indians empower their total to 246/5, though they fell short by 31 runs to ensure their victory as Sunrisers Hyderabad's target of 278 runs couldn't be achieved by them.
However, Mumbai's batters did a fairly good job in reaching a respectable total after receiving such a massive target, the highest in IPL history, from Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the end of the match, Tim David spoke about what kind of talks went around in the dressing room after Mumbai had conceded 277 runs from Sunrisers.
“The talk in our dressing room is that we believe in our batting unit. We chased down some high scores last year, which was sticking to our approach as you can't look at the total itself. It's a process to get to that stage, and I think we were keeping up with the rate at a certain point. So, although we didn't get the runs, it was a great batting performance from us, too,” he said.
David also appauded young star Tilak Varma for his absolutely brilliant knock of 64 off 34 balls, which helped in stabilizing Mumbai's chase after they lost quick wickets of Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. Varma smashed around 6 sixes and 2 fours in his blistering knock.
David also spoke about the pitch surface, as around 500 runs were scored on it last night with 277 coming from Sunrisers and 246 coming from Mumbai Indians and couldn't help but praise it.
He added, "I haven't looked at the statistics, but I'm sure they did that more than we did, and it was harder to hit. Yes, that could've been the first 200 game. You've got to be good to get into the IPL and play on a team, and we saw some pretty special performances tonight.”
