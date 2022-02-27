IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Exclusive: Standing Ovation Was Overwhelming

12 February 2022. A day to remember.

As I was wondering why Quinton De Kock had gone for peanuts in the IPL 2022 auction and Suresh Raina had found no takers, a thud attracted my attention. When the camera panned from the franchise tables to the podium, a figure could be seen lying static, face down, as the staff and dignitaries looked around in desperation for the medics.

The man was Hugh Edmeades, only the second person to be appointed the IPL auctioneer.

Within seconds, social media was flooded with wishes for the speedy recovery of Edmeades. Those who knew the auctioneer, shared tidbits about the amiable man.

As the stream cut back to the studio, and an early lunch was announced, the fans waited with baited breath, for something that was now more important to them than even the closely-followed auction – the well-being of the amiable auctioneer.