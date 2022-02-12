IPL Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades Collapses, Mega Auction Paused

IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades in Bengaluru at the IPL mega auction 2022.
(Photo: Sportzpics)
A little after 2 pm, with the mega IPL auction having been underway in Bengaluru for over two hours already, IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed to the ground.
Given the situation, the auction was paused immediately.
The organisers have stated that the auction is scheduled to resume at 3:30 pm.
Edmeades was appointed by the BCCI as the IPL auctioneer in 2018, replacing Richard Madley.
In a career spanning around four decades, Edmeades has reportedly conducted more than 2500 auctions around the world.
(This is a developing story and will be updated.)