IPL Auction 2022: Chennai Super Kings Rebuild in Their Own Special Way, Again

The other name synonymous to CSK over the years, Suresh Raina, was not as fortunate. A true titan of the tournament, chinna thala Raina went unsold at the auctions. He had pulled out of the 2020 edition and had a below-par season in 2021. At the same time, Moeen batted brilliantly up the order and contributed with the ball.

That effectively sealed the fate of Raina, who lost out to Robin Uthappa. Leaving out someone of Raina’s stature would have been a bold decision for most sides. For CSK, it was a departure from tradition, for they have perennially stuck to the same core, auction after auction.

Even here, Chennai mostly stuck to their old guard. They splurged Rs 14 crore on Deepak Chahar, making him the second-most expensive acquisition of the auctions, after Ishan Kishan. That amount is Rs 2 crore more than what CSK will pay Dhoni, or Mumbai Indians will pay Jasprit Bumrah.

They got Ambati Rayudu (at Rs 6.75 crore, too), one of seven men to strike at over 150 in all of IPL 2021. They also acquired Uthappa and bought back Dwayne Bravo, who had lit up the IPL immediately after his CPL stint last season. Bravo has recently announced his second retirement from international cricket, but when have retirement or age prevented CSK from backing cricketers they know?