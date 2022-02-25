10 Team IPL 2022 League Stage Format Announced, Teams Divided into Two Groups

IPL 2022 kicks-off the 10-team format once again, but this time for good, as the eight old and two new franchises are set to play 70 league stage matches this season.

The BCCI announced the format for the upcoming season and the 10 teams have been divided into two groups, based on which they play five teams twice this season and four teams only once.

But how are the groups decided? Not on a draw of lots, for one.

The BCCI has segregated the 10 teams into Group A and Group B based on the number of IPL finals each franchise has won, and then on the finals each has played.