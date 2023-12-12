IPL Auction 2024: From Rachin to Head – 5 Players Who Can Get the Biggest Bids

Intense bidding wars, strategic team-building, and thrilling surprises are all part of the spectacle that has grown to be the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions – the latest edition of which will take place in Dubai on 19 November.

As 333 of the 1166 players who were initially registered are scheduled to go under the gavel, there is a lot of conjecture regarding which players might fetch the highest bids from the participating teams.

To make the task easier for you, we take a look at the five frontrunners to emerge as the most expensive player of this auction: