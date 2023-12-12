IPL Auction 2024: 333 Players Make It to the Final List, 23 Have 2 Cr Base Price

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL Auction 2024: 333 Players Make It to the Final List, 23 Have 2 Cr Base Price

333 players have been shortlisted for the #IPL 2024 auction, with three Indians in Rs 2 crore base price bracket.
IPL Auction 2024: 333 players have been shortlisted for the auction.

IPL Auction 2024: 333 players have been shortlisted for the auction.
  • 333 players have been shortlisted for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

  • 214 of those are Indian cricketers, while 119 overseas players will be available for signing.

  • 23 players have registered themselves in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

  • Of those 23, three are Indian cricketers, namely – Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Harshal Patel.

  • The auction will take place in Dubai on 19 December.

The much-awaited shortlist for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has been released, with 333 cricketers from the initially registered 1166 making the cut. Of them, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 overseas players have also made the cut, including two from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 players will be sold in this year's auction, of which a maximum of 30 can be overseas players. The total purse available across all ten teams combined is Rs 262.95 crore.

As has been the norm in the last few seasons, the players had the option to choose one of the six available base price brackets from themselves – Rs 2 crore being the highest, and Rs 20 lakh being the lowest.

23 Players in Rs 2 Crore Base Price Bracket

23 players have registered themselves in the highest bracket, including three Indian seamers – Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and Harshal Patel. The Rs 2 crore bracket also features a plethora of players from the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup-winning Australian side, including their skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith.

Complete List of Players With Rs 2 Crore Base Price:

  • Harry Brook

  • Travis Head

  • Rilee Rossouw

  • Steve Smith

  • Gerald Coetzee

  • Pat Cummins

  • Harshal Patel

  • Shardul Thakur

  • Chris Woakes

  • Josh Inglis

  • Lockie Ferguson

  • Josh Hazlewood

  • Mitchell Starc

  • Umesh Yadav

  • Mujeeb Ur Ragman

  • Adil Rashid

  • Rassie van der Dussen

  • James Vince

  • Sean Abbott

  • Jamie Overton

  • David Willey

  • Ben Duckett

  • Mustafizur Rahman

No Indians in Next Two Brackets

The Rs 1.50 crore base price bracket features 13 players, including the recently released players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Phil Salt and Jason Holder. In the next bracket, with base price being Rs 1 crore, 14 cricketers have been registered. Notably, there are no Indian cricketers in these two brackets.

14 Capped Indians Available for Signing

Of the 214 Indian cricketers to have been shortlisted, 14 have represented the nation in international cricket. They are – Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, KS Bharay, Shivam Mavi, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari, Varun Aaron, Siddharth Kaul, Barinder Sran and Sandeep Warrier.

England Has Highest Representation Among Overseas Category

Among the overseas players, England has the highest representation with 25 players from the Three Lions featuring in the shortlist. They are followed by Australia and South Africa, with 21 and 18 players respectively.

The two players from associate nations are – Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, and Dutch pacer Paul van Meekeren, who did well in the World Cup.

Here is the country-wise breakup:

  • Afghanistan – 10

  • Australia – 21

  • Bangladesh – 3

  • England – 25

  • Namibia – 1

  • Netherlands – 1

  • New Zealand – 14

  • South Africa – 18

  • Sri Lanka – 8

  • West Indies – 16

  • Zimbabwe – 2

Check out the complete auction list:

1702300206581_IPL 2024 Auction List- 11.12.23.pdf
Preview

Published: 11 Dec 2023,12:27 AM IST

