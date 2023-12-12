IPL Auction 2024: 333 Players Make It to the Final List, 23 Have 2 Cr Base Price

The much-awaited shortlist for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has been released, with 333 cricketers from the initially registered 1166 making the cut. Of them, 214 are Indian cricketers, while 119 overseas players have also made the cut, including two from associate nations.

A maximum of 77 players will be sold in this year's auction, of which a maximum of 30 can be overseas players. The total purse available across all ten teams combined is Rs 262.95 crore.

As has been the norm in the last few seasons, the players had the option to choose one of the six available base price brackets from themselves – Rs 2 crore being the highest, and Rs 20 lakh being the lowest.