IPL – A Cricket and Commercial Blockbuster

In 2008, Lalit Modi's announcement on launching the IPL triggered disbelieving smirks, widespread scepticism, and sharp criticism. Traditionalists disapproved of the showy tournament that reduced cricket to a crude Bollywood item number with dancing cheerleaders and leering spectators.

That was then.

Today, the doubts have disappeared and the IPL is both a cricket and commercial blockbuster. In monetary terms, the BCCI is expecting television rights sales to fetch Rs 1,000 crore a year, going forward.