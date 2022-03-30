India Will be an Unbeatable Side in 10 Years Due to Women's IPL: Alyssa Healy

With the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), The Hundred and now the upcoming women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) taking space in women's cricket calendar, scheduling will bring challenges, of which Healy is fully aware of.

"It (women's IPL) was the next step and the scheduling is going to come into play. Obviously, what that looks like I'm not 100 per cent certain but we're going to have to work it out. Whether or not international players are going to be available for all the domestic competitions, with an increase in international cricket or whether there's a focus on these domestic leagues, I'm not 100 per cent certain."

"But for first and foremost, it's just great to see them being spoken about hopefully see them get off the ground and if they want a 32- to 33-year-old opening better that can chirp a little bit behind the stumps. I'm available," concluded Healy.