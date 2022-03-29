BCCI Invites Bids for Media Rights for IPL Seasons 2023-2027

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations are contained in the 'Invitation to Tender' (ITT) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 25,00,000 plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.



"The ITT will be available for purchase till 10 May, 2022," the statement read.



"Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to iplmediarights2022@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only after receipt of payment of the non-refundable ITT fee.



"Any interested party wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the ITT. However, only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid," it said.



"BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion," it added.

(With IANS Inputs)