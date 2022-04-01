Dwayne Bravo Becomes the Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL History

The West Indian cricketer now has 171 wickets to his name in 153 IPL matches. On the other hand, Malinga had taken 170 wickets in 122 matches. Earlier, he picked up 3 for 20 off his 4 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener to draw level with Malinga.

Bravo and Malinga are followed by Amit Mishra (166), Piyush Chawla (157) and Harbhajan Singh (150) in IPL's all-time leading wicket-takers' list in top five.

Notably, Bravo also leads the charts for most wickets in all T20 cricket. In 524 matches from 2006, Bravo has taken 575 wickets at an average of 24.08.SPO