IPL 2024: Fleming Lauds ‘Spectacular’ MS Dhoni for Giving CSK a Positive Vibe

IPL 2024: CSK coach Stephen Fleming lauded MS Dhoni for his knock against DC.
(Photo: BCCI)
Although Chennai Super Kings suffered their first defeat of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday (31 March) – a 20-run loss against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam – fans were not particularly devastated as Mahendra Singh Dhoni wielded the bat for the first time in the months, and played an exhilarating cameo of 37 runs from 16 deliveries.
Having recently undergone knee surgery, Dhoni was seen at his vintage best, in a knock that contained four fours and three sixes. Speaking to reporters after the match at the press conference, CSK coach Stephen Fleming termed the innings ‘beautiful.’
Dhoni had come out to bat when Chennai were reeling at 120/6 after 16.1 overs, whilst chasing a target of 192 runs. Courtesy of his knock, the margin of defeat was only 20 runs, which Fleming stated as important from the perspective of net run rate.
With Dhoni having abdicated his throne prior to the season, Ruturaj Gaikwad has so far done a decent job as the captain, leading the team to two consecutive victories before the defeat against Delhi.
His returns with the bat, however, are not impressive. The opening batter struggled in the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he scored a run-a-ball 15. Although he did a decent job against Gujarat Titans, Gaikwad could only score one run against Delhi.
On being asked about whether the captain’s form with the bat is a cause of concern, Fleming stated:
Speaking about Gaikwad’s captaincy, Fleming opined:
