IPL 2024: Vintage MS Dhoni Rolls Back the Years in 37-Run Cameo at Visakhapatnam

Coming out to bat for the first time in over ten months, Mahendra Singh Dhoni rolled back the years to unleash his vintage, unadulterated version at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (31 March). The former Chennai Super Kings skipper played an exhilarating cameo, which saw him scoring 37 runs off merely 16 deliveries against Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni stepped into the middle when Chennai were in a precarious position, having just lost an in-form Shivam Dube, and requiring 72 runs in the last 23 deliveries.