IPL 2024 Points Table: CSK At Second Position After Losing Against DC

It is Sunday and so it is double-header day. The first match was between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. SRH won the toss and chose to bat. Delhi Capitals faced Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match at the Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam in Match 12 of IPL 2024. DC won the match against CSK by 20 runs while GT won the math against SRH by 7 wickets. CSK moved down to the 2nd position while GT moved up to the fourth rank.

IPL points table is a dynamic record that tracks each team's performance across the league stage. Two points are awarded for each win. Ties and abandoned matches result in a shared point, while losing garners none. If there are same points after the league stage, then the net run rate (NRR) is considered.