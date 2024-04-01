IPL 2024: 'Was Waiting for a Long Time To Perform,' Khaleel On Spell Against CSK

Delhi Capitals registered their maiden win of the IPL 2024 as they defeated Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Half-centuries from David Warner (52 off 35 balls) and Rishabh Pant (51 off 32 balls) helped Delhi Capitals to post 191/5 in their 20 overs. The home side then restricted the defending champions to 171/6, courtesy of Mukesh Kumar's 3/21 and Khaleel Ahmed's 2/22.

Reflecting on his Player of the Match performance, Khaleel said, "I was waiting for a long time to perform for the team. When I started, I realised I was getting good swing, so I just backed it up and didn't allow the opposition any chance."