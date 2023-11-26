IPL 2024 Retentions: No Hardik Move to Mumbai Yet, Hyderabad Release Harry Brook

Ahead of the mini auction scheduled on 19 December in Dubai, all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have made public the roster of players they will release and keep on Sunday, 26 November.

Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya reportedly choosing to rejoin his former team - Mumbai Indians after two seasons with GT was the biggest talk of the season. Nonetheless, putting all speculations to rest, the Gujarat franchise were able to hold onto their captain. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand will continue getting services of Rohit Sharma at the helm.

The trading window, however, is still open for business seven days following the conclusion of a season and runs through one week before the Player Auction. Thus, the most widely reported move of all-arounder Hardik Pandya back to Mumbai still has a chance of happening.