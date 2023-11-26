IPL 2024 Retentions: No Hardik Move to Mumbai Yet, Hyderabad Release Harry Brook

Ahead of the mini auction scheduled on 19 December in Dubai, all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have made public the roster of players they will release and keep on Sunday, 26 November.
Gujarat Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya reportedly choosing to rejoin his former team - Mumbai Indians after two seasons with GT was the biggest talk of the season. Nonetheless, putting all speculations to rest, the Gujarat franchise were able to hold onto their captain. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand will continue getting services of Rohit Sharma at the helm.
The trading window, however, is still open for business seven days following the conclusion of a season and runs through one week before the Player Auction. Thus, the most widely reported move of all-arounder Hardik Pandya back to Mumbai still has a chance of happening.
Here's a collated list of players of all 10 teams retained and released ahead of the auction in December:
Chennai Super Kings
Following all the commotion surrounding MS Dhoni's IPL career, it was confirmed on Sunday, 26 November that the 42-year-old's captaincy for the side will be retained for the forthcoming season. Other than that, the yellow side bid adieu to their middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu.
Retained players: MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.
Released players: Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.
Delhi Capitals
After missing IPL 2023 due to injuries sustained during a road accident, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishab Pant is likely to make a comeback in the upcoming season with the franchise retaining him during the IPL 2024 transfer-window. Prithvi Shaw, too, was retained by the side.
Manish Pandey and Sarfaraz Khan are among the eleven players who have been released from the team.
Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marshm, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.
Released Players: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.
Rajasthan Royals
The Samson-led Rajasthan have traded Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024. Earlier, England's Joe Root had withdrawn from the league. Other notable releases from the side include the likes of West Indies' Jason Holder and Obed McCoy.
Retained Players: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.
Released Players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.
Traded: Avesh Khan
Punjab Kings
In an unexpected move, Punjab Kings have released Shahrukh Khan from their set-up. Bhanuka Rajapaksa is another noteworthy release from the side.
Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh
Released Players: Mohit Rathee, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short
Kolkata Knight Riders
In what is being regarded as the most unexpected release, Kolkata Knight Riders have released Shadul Thakur from their side. Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, and Umesh Yadav are among the team's other prominent releases. The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise have retained veterans Andre Russel and Sunil Narine.
Retained players: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Released Players: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles
Sunrisers Hyderabad
In a shocking move, the orange army have released England's sensational batter Harry Brook from their side. After defeating the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the bidding war, they had acquired the 24-year-old for an incredible ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.
Released Players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid
Retained players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Traded Players: Shahbaz Ahmed from Royal Challengers Bangalore
Lucknow Super Giants
The KL Rahul-captained side had already acquired Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals to bolster their batting line-up. Talking about notable retentions, LSG have kept Deepak Hooda, who had a dismal last season in their set-up and have released Jaydev Unadkat.
Released Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair
Retained Players: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Traded Players: Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals
Gujarat Titans
In the most-awaited news of the trading-window, putting all speculations to rest - Titans' skipper Hardik Pandya has retained by the side. This does not, however, imply that the deal cannot proceed, it simply indicates that player will be traded from Mumbai to Gujarat, with Mumbai having to send a player to Gujarat whose salary is approximately Rs. 15 crores.
Released Players: Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka
Retained Players: Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma
Mumbai Indians
Debunking another speculation of the day, it was announced that Rohit Sharma will continue as Mumbai Indians' captain. Meanwhile, England speedster Jofra Archer has been released by the 5-time champions.
Released Players: Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier
Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff
Traded players: Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants
Royal Challengers Bangalore
In another surprising move, RCB released three of their prime players - Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood. Earlier, the franchise had traded Mayank Dagar from SRH.
Released Players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav
Retained Players: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar
Traded players: Mayank Dagar from Sunrisers Hyderabad
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)