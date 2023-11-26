IPL 2024 Retentions: Pandya Returns to Mumbai, Hasaranga & Brook Released

A look at the different retentions and releases made by the 10 IPL teams ahead of the 19 December auction in Dubai.
Ahead of the mini IPL auction scheduled on 19 December in Dubai, all 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have released their full list of retentions on Sunday, 26 November.
The biggest news of this window though has been the trade of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians, which was announced one day after the close of the retentions deadline on Sunday. But since Pandya was not being released into the auction pool, and instead traded with another team, Mumbai pulled off the coup by Monday afternoon, announcing the return of the all-rounder in an all-cash deal.
Though to be able to free up the funds to bring in the now former Gujarat skipper, and also have enough to spend in the auction in Dubai next month, Mumbai were forced to part with another star all-rounder - Cameron Green who they traded with RCB in another all-cash deal.
While Pandya's IPL salary stands at Rs 15 crore, Green was earning Rs 17.75 crore at Mumbai, which means they leaves the franchise with an added Rs 2.70 crore in the auction.
Apart from Pandya's move, Mumbai also released Jofra Archer from their roster while Sunrisers Hyderabad released Harry Book, the expensive England batter who the 2016 winners purchased for a whopping 13.25 crore last year.
Additionally, it was confirmed that MS Dhoni has made himself available for the 2024 edition and the Chennai Super Kings skipper was retained by the franchise. Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga were among the 11 players released by Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Among the players who withdrew from the IPL 2024 due to workload management were Ben Stokes and Joe Root.
Here's a look at how each of the 10 IPL have planned for the auction with their lists of retentions and releases.
Following all the commotion surrounding MS Dhoni's IPL career, it was confirmed on Sunday, 26 November that the 42-year-old has agreed to participate in the forthcoming season. Other than that, the yellow side bid adieu to their middle-order batter Ambati Rayudu.
They will now aim to fill the remaining slots in the IPL mini-auction to be held on December 19 in Dubai.
Purse Remaining: 31.4 cr
Slots Open: 6
Retained players: MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway (wk), Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.
Released players: Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati, Ambati Rayudu, Kyle Jamieson, Akash Singh, Sisanda Magala.
After missing IPL 2023 due to injuries sustained during a road accident, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishab Pant is likely to make a comeback in the upcoming season with the franchise retaining him during the IPL 2024 transfer-window. There had been some speculation over Shaw being retained by DC or not, especially after an unimpressive IPL 2023 with the bat. But he has been retained.
Manish Pandey and Sarfaraz Khan are among the eleven players who have been released from the team.
Purse Remaining: 28.95 cr
Slots Open: 9
Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marshm, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar.
Released Players: Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg.
The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan have traded Avesh Khan from Lucknow Super Giants. Earlier, England's Joe Root has withdrawn from 2024 IPL. Other notable releases from the side include the likes of West Indies' Jason Holder and Obed McCoy.
Indian spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, England's white ball skipper Jos Buttler, New Zealand pacer Trent Boult, Australia's Adam Zampa, West Indies' batter Shimron Hetmyer and capped Indian players Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sandeep Sharma and Kuldeep Sen have been retained by the franchise.
The team has continued with all-rounder Riyan Parag along with the wicketkeeper-batter trio of South Africa's Donovan Ferreira, Uttar Pradesh's Dhruv Jurel and Rajasthan's Kunal Singh Rathore.
Purse Remaining: 14.5 cr
Slots Open: 8
Retained Players: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa.
Released Players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif.
Traded: Avesh Khan
In an unexpected move, Punjab Kings have released Shahrukh Khan from their set-up. Sri Lanka’s left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa put back in the auction pool. Apart from the Lankan and Shahrukh, Mohit Rathee, Baltej Dhanda and Raj Angad Bawa have been released too.
Purse Remaining: 29.1 cr
Slots Open: 8
Retained Players: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh
Released Players: Mohit Rathee, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short
In what is being regarded as the most unexpected release, Kolkata Knight Riders have released Shadul Thakur from their side. Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan, and Umesh Yadav are among the team's other prominent releases. The Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise have retained veterans Andre Russel and Sunil Narine.
Purse Remaining: 32.7 cr
Slots Open: 12
Retained players: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy
Released Players: Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mandeep Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Johnson Charles
In a shocking move, the orange army have released England's sensational batter Harry Brook from their side. After defeating the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the bidding war, they had acquired the 24-year-old for an incredible ₹13.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction.
Right-arm fast-bowler Tyagi wasn’t given much game time in the franchise, and has been let go of. SRH have also released Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid, Vivrant Sharma and Samarth Vyas. KKR now have a purse of INR 32.5 crore, while SRH have a remaining purse of INR 34 crore.
Purse Remaining: 34 cr
Slots Open: 6
Released Players: Harry Brook, Samarth Vyas, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Akeal Hosein, Adil Rashid
Retained players: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram (c), Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Singh Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Traded Players: Shahbaz Ahmed from Royal Challengers Bangalore
The KL Rahul-captained side had already acquired Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals to bolster their batting line-up. Talking about notable retentions, LSG have kept Deepak Hooda, who had a dismal last season in their set-up and have released Jaydev Unadkat.
They will be looking at strategic buys in the upcoming auction, to be held in Dubai on December 19, to complete a squad ahead of IPL 2024 season.
Purse Remaining: 13.15 cr
Slots Open: 6
Released Players: Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Swapnil Singh, Karan Sharma, Arpit Guleria, Suryansh Shedge, Karun Nair
Retained Players: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen ul Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan
Traded Players: Devdutt Padikkal from Rajasthan Royals
Hardik Pandya's trade is the biggest off-season move not just for Gujarat Titans, but the IPL as well. From an uncapped player, Hardik rose to be Mumbai's vital cog in the wheel as a fast-bowling all-rounder, earning an India cap across all formats and was a member of their IPL title-winning seasons in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
He was released by Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction and became captain of Gujarat franchise, leading them to the title in their debut season in 2022.
He has however already been replaced with Gujarat Titans naming Shubman Gill as their new skipper
Purse Remaining: 38.15 cr
Slots Open: 8
Released Players: Hardik Pandya, Yash Dayal, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Pradeep Sangwan, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Dasun Shanaka
Retained Players: David Miller, Shubman Gill (C), Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma
Bringing in Hardik Pandya has added a much needed impetus to Mumbai Indians' squad after the franchise finished fourth last season.
Apart from having to let Cameron Green go, to bring in Pandya, the franchise also released speedster Jofra Archer who they had bought in the auction two seasons back, despite looming threat of an injury. Archer’s release by Mumbai doesn’t come as a surprise, as he made just five appearances across two seasons. Apart from him, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen have been released too.
Purse Remaining: 17.75 cr
Slots Open: 8
Released Players: Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Warrier
Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Cameron Green, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff
Traded players: Romario Shepherd from Lucknow Super Giants
In another surprising move, RCB released three of their prime players - Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood but Cameron Green's late trade does add the skills of an all-rounder in the mix.
Earlier, the franchise had traded Mayank Dagar from SRH.
Purse Remaining: 23.25 cr
Slots Open: 6
Released Players: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav
Retained Players: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar
Traded players: Mayank Dagar from Sunrisers Hyderabad
With inputs from IANS.
