IPL 2024 Retentions: Pandya Returns to Mumbai, Hasaranga & Brook Released

Though to be able to free up the funds to bring in the now former Gujarat skipper, and also have enough to spend in the auction in Dubai next month, Mumbai were forced to part with another star all-rounder - Cameron Green who they traded with RCB in another all-cash deal.

While Pandya's IPL salary stands at Rs 15 crore, Green was earning Rs 17.75 crore at Mumbai, which means they leaves the franchise with an added Rs 2.70 crore in the auction.