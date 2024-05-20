IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 Match, KKR vs SRH: Venue, Time, Playing 11, Live Streaming

IPL 2024 qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH: The final league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati was called off due to rain on Sunday. The Rajasthan Royals which was placed second on the points table at the start of the Sunday, find themselves third after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. KKR had won the toss and chose to field but just minutes before the start of the game, rain returned to the ground. It was then deemed impossible to get the match going and the two captains shook hands.

Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a top 2 finish in the IPL points table with a thrilling 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings.

KKR and SRH will play in Qualifier 1 match. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who slipped to third position earlier this evening, will face RCB in the Eliminator on 22 May at the same venue.