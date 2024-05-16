IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios After GT vs SRH Abandonment

The 74th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to persistent rain, without a single ball being bowled. Consequently, each team was awarded a point, securing Pat Cummins' Hyderabad team's place in the playoffs.

This result also sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, turning their upcoming match into a decisive knockout game.

With four matches still left in the group-stage, let’s take a look at the qualification scenarios for the remaining teams in contention: