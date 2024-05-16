IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios After GT vs SRH Abandonment

The 74th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad was abandoned due to persistent rain, without a single ball being bowled. Consequently, each team was awarded a point, securing Pat Cummins' Hyderabad team's place in the playoffs.
This result also sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, turning their upcoming match into a decisive knockout game.
With four matches still left in the group-stage, let’s take a look at the qualification scenarios for the remaining teams in contention:
Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 Points (NRR: +1.428)
Remaining Match
Rajasthan Royals – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Irrespective of the outcome of KKR's last match against Rajasthan Royals, it is confirmed that they will play in the Qualifier 1 as no other can beat them on points now.
Rajasthan Royals – 16 Points (NRR: +0.273)
Remaining Matches
Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
Rajasthan Royals have secured a spot in the playoffs. But to play in the qualifier 1, Samson's team needs to win against the top-ranked KKR in their last group game. If they lose and SRH win their last game, RR will have to play in the eliminator instead.
Sunrisers Hyderabad - 15 Points (NRR: +0.406)
Remaining Matches
Punjab Kings – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
Following their match against Gujarat Titans being washed out, SRH has now reached 15 points and have officially qualified for the playoffs. But to finish in the top two, they have to beat PBKS in their last game and hope KKR beat RR in theirs.
Chennai Super Kings – 14 Points (NRR: +0.528)
Remaining Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May
Qualification Scenarios
The abandonment of the SRH vs GT match has implications for Chennai Super Kings, currently in 4th place on the points table. They now must secure a victory against RCB in their final league-stage game to qualify.
To secure a top-two finish, Gaikwad's team will require both RR and SRH to lose their remaining league-stage matches.
Delhi Capitals – 14 Points (NRR: -0.377)
Delhi Capitals have been officially eliminated from the playoff race.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 12 Points (NRR: +0.387)
Remaining Match
Chennai Super Kings – 18 May
Qualification Scenario
Not only will RCB need to win against CSK, but they need to close the NRR gap by approximately chasing a 200-run target in 18.1 overs, or getting an 18-run victory if they are batting first and getting the same score to defend.
Lucknow Super Giants – 12 Points (NRR: -0.787)
Remaining Matches
Mumbai Indians – 17 May
Qualification Scenarios
Even if Lucknow Super Giants win their last group stage match against Mumbai Indians, the margin has to be humongous. So, the likelihood of LSG qualifying for the IPL playoffs are alomst over.
Gujarat Titans – 12 Points (NRR: -1.063)
The Titans have been eliminated from the playoffs race.
Punjab Kings – 10 Points (NRR: -0.347)
Remaining Matches
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Punjab Kings are also already out of the race, but can attain imaginary brownie points by helping out other teams if they manage to beat SRH in their last group-stage game.
Mumbai Indians – 8 Points (NRR: -0.271)
Remaining Match
Lucknow Super Giants – 17 May
Qualification Scenario
Just like Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians are already out of the race, too.
