IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK – A Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Reunion in a Virtual Knockout

RCB vs CSK could be the final showdown between Dhoni and Kohli, given this might be Dhoni’s last IPL.
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
In the storied legacy of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, the battle between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has a story of its own. The fanfare stems from the fact that it offers fans a tale between two Indian cricketing giants —Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.
With Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket in 2019, the anticipation surrounding these matches has only intensified over the years, as they offer fans the rare chance to see both iconic captains in action.
Setting aside the sentimental aspects of the Dhoni-Kohli battle and focusing purely on statistics, Chennai Super Kings fans have more reasons to celebrate than their Bengaluru counterparts.
Out of 32 matches, CSK have won 21 matches compared to RCB's 10 victories.
Recent encounters further highlight CSK's dominance. In the last six meetings, CSK lead 5-1. Additionally, RCB has struggled at home, losing five of their nine completed matches against CSK at their home turf.
As this match has turned into a virtual knockout, both teams are under immense pressure to win. However, there's more at stake. For the Faf du Plessis-led team, the challenge is steep – if the target score is 200, they need to defeat CSK by at least 18 runs. Alternatively, if CSK bat first and get to a score of 200, RCB will need to chase it down in 18.1 overs.
Conversely, CSK need just one point to secure a playoff spot. A win could even propel them to second place, provided Rajasthan Royals (RR) lose and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earn no more than one point in their final game.
Let's consider the likelihood of the game being abandoned.
After teetering on the edge of elimination due to a six-match losing streak, RCB has staged an extraordinary comeback with five consecutive victories, keeping their playoff hopes alive. The chief orchestrators of these victories could pose a potential threat to CSK in Saturday’s game.
RCB have another robust middle-order support from Rajat Patidar, who has also been instrumental, showing remarkable form this season. With 320 runs at a striking rate of 179.77, Patidar has been particularly effective against spinners, hitting 19 sixes.
Initially struggling in the bowling department, RCB has seen notable improvements with Mohammed Siraj, Swapnil Singh, and Yash Dayal making significant contributions. Over their last three matches, this trio has collectively taken 14 wickets, highlighting their growing impact and adding to RCB’s renewed vigour.
Under the fresh leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK have experienced a season of fluctuating fortunes, securing seven victories out of thirteen games. Gaikwad, both captain and opener, stands as the linchpin for CSK, occupying the second spot in the orange cap race with an impressive tally of 583 runs, providing a sturdy foundation for the team.
Following the departure of key bowlers Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman, CSK have unearthed a dependable asset in Simarjeet Singh. After a prolonged stint on the bench, Simarjeet made a resounding return, clinching a match-winning three-wicket spree against RR.
