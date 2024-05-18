IPL 2024: RCB vs CSK – A Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni Reunion in a Virtual Knockout

In the storied legacy of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, the battle between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has a story of its own. The fanfare stems from the fact that it offers fans a tale between two Indian cricketing giants —Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

With Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket in 2019, the anticipation surrounding these matches has only intensified over the years, as they offer fans the rare chance to see both iconic captains in action.