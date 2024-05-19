ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024: Fans React as RCB Barge into Playoffs With an Incredible Comeback Run

IPL 2024: Fans were ecstatic as RCB qualified for the playoffs by securing their sixth consecutive win.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru barged into the playoffs of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, with a 27-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings on Saturday (18 May). More than this victory, however, their incredible run over the last four weeks garnered praise, as RCB won six matches on the bounce.

Having lost seven of their first eight matches, they were regarded as among the prime contenders for an early eliminator from the playoffs 

On Saturday, RCB not only needed to win, but had to do so by a minimum margin of 18 runs, so as to leapfrog CSK’s net run rate. Scoring 218 runs whilst batting first, they restricted CSK to a score of 191/7 to become the fourth and last team to qualify for the playoffs, joining Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Here’s how fans reacted to RCB’s incredible feat: 

Topics:  IPL   Chennai Super Kings   RCB 

