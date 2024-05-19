IPL 2024: I Dedicate My Player of the Match Award to Yash Dayal – Faf du Plessis

Defending a score of 218 runs, RCB had to restrict CSK to a score of under 201, in a bid to have a healthier net run rate. Faf du Plessis’ bowlers were successful in doing so, as CSK could only manage 191/7.
In particular, Yash Dayal had a night to remember. He took the crucial wicket of Daryl Mitchell in his first over, and in his last, he dismissed Mahendra Singh Dhoni when CSK were inching closer to the qualification mark, needing 11 runs off five deliveries.
Although du Plessis was awarded the Player of the Match award for his 39-ball 54 and an outstanding catch to dismiss Mitchell Santner, the RCB captain dedicated the award to Dayal.
At one stage, with MS Dhoni there, I thought ‘Oh dear! He has done it so many times.’ I want to give my Man of the Match award to Yash Dayal. The way he bowled was unbelievable. For a man who's fairly new, he deserves it.
Faf du Plessis
Speaking on what suggestions he gave to the left-arm pacer prior to the last over, du Plessis added:
I told him pace off is the best option and to trust your skills and enjoy, this is what you trained for. The yorker did not work the first ball and he went back to pace off and it worked unbelievably well.
Faf du Plessis
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Getting 200 on That Pitch Was Unbelievable: Faf du Plessis
Besides Dayal, the veteran South African batter also credited his batters for a commendable effort to accumulate 218 runs on a pitch that offered turn to spinners in the first innings.
Batting first, I think it was the hardest pitch I have ever played on. Myself and Virat were talking about 140-150 after we came back from the rain break. I was telling Mitchell Santner that it was like a Day 5 Test match pitch at Ranchi. To get 200 on that pitch was unbelievable. In the last 6 games, the batters have batted with good intent and good strike-rate.
Faf du Plessis
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)