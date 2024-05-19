IPL 2024: I Dedicate My Player of the Match Award to Yash Dayal – Faf du Plessis

Despite losing seven of their first eight matches of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru qualified for the playoffs on Saturday (18 May), beating Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs on what was their sixth consecutive triumph.

Defending a score of 218 runs, RCB had to restrict CSK to a score of under 201, in a bid to have a healthier net run rate. Faf du Plessis’ bowlers were successful in doing so, as CSK could only manage 191/7.