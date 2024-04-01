IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Suffer 3rd Straight Loss, Rajasthan Win by 6 Wickets

In the first innings, Trent Boult destroyed Mumbai Indians in their first home match, claiming three wickets in four deliveries as the five-time champions were restricted to 125/9 in 20 overs.

Boult claimed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis for first-ball ducks as he reduced Mumbai Indians to 14/3 in the third over. The 34-year-old Boult claimed 3-15 in his three overs before ending his quota with 3-22.

Yuzvendra Chahal then became Mumbai Indians' tormentor as he claimed 3-11 in four brilliant overs as Mumbai Indians slumped to 111/7 by the end of the 16th over.

This was Mumbai Indians' third-lowest total against Rajasthan Royals in IPL after they scored 92 against them in 2013.