IPL 2024: Sanjay Manjrekar Urges Fans to 'Behave' as Hardik Pandya Gets Booed

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya's troubles with the fans continued on Monday with the home fans booing the newly appointed captain during the pre-game training and toss ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals in Match 14 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Hardik, who was appointed Mumbai Indians skipper in an abrupt decision by the franchise in place of fan-favourite Rohit Sharma who has led the franchise to multiple IPL titles, was booed by fans at Ahmedabad in their tournament opener against Gujarat Titans. It was expected as Hardik had sensationally moved from Titans to Mumbai Indians just ahead of IPL 2024 and left the team after leading them to the title in 2022 and runner-up place in the last edition.