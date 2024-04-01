The Hardik-Rohit Rift and Its Gross Mishandling By the Mumbai Indians Management

It's been a scintillating start to IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 with several thrillers and spectacular cricket on the field in the opening week itself. But off-field drama and controversies have been no less gripping, especially around the leadership conundrum of the Mumbai Indians (MI).

This ticklish issue hit the headlines even before the IPL commenced with many sensing a rift between the central protagonists - Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Saner elements felt that once the matches began, the spotlight would be on cricket and the matter would subside. But it has hardly been so.

As the IPL season unfolds, the scrutiny on Hardik has intensified with sharp attacks from Rohit supporters, who see him as the prime reason for Hitman’s removal as MI skipper. The magnitude of animosity directed by fans towards Hardik has been staggering, posing a threat not only to Mumbai's campaign but also to Team India's prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins just a week after the IPL final.