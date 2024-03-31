IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav – India’s Latest Pace Find, Whom Selectors Are Monitoring

On Saturday (30 March), a familiar number flashed on cricket coach Devendra Sharma’s mobile screen. It was a call from one of his wards, informing the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut is finally materialising. The customary reaction would have been of ecstasy, but Sharma was a tad anxious.

Why?

This was the third instance of such a call. The previous two occasions were anti-climactic – the debut never eventuated. In the last instance, during the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, Krunal Pandya sustained a niggle and the would-be debutant had to vacate his place for Manan Vohra, to ensure the team’s batting strength is not compromised.