IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav – India’s Latest Pace Find, Whom Selectors Are Monitoring

IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav – India’s Latest Pace Find From Lucknow Super Giants, Whom National Selectors Are Monitoring
(Photo: BCCI/Altered by The Quint)
On Saturday (30 March), a familiar number flashed on cricket coach Devendra Sharma’s mobile screen. It was a call from one of his wards, informing the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) debut is finally materialising. The customary reaction would have been of ecstasy, but Sharma was a tad anxious.
Why?
This was the third instance of such a call. The previous two occasions were anti-climactic – the debut never eventuated. In the last instance, during the IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, Krunal Pandya sustained a niggle and the would-be debutant had to vacate his place for Manan Vohra, to ensure the team’s batting strength is not compromised.
The discovery of a pace prodigy captured the collective imagination of India’s cricket enthusiasts.
The road ahead is yet to be chartered. We revisit the road travelled so far.
Hailing from Punjabi Bagh in West Delhi, Mayank started playing cricket at the age of nine, with his father Prabhu Yadav – an enormous fan of the game – having a major role to play.
He initially spent four years in Patel Nagar’s Rohtak Road Gymkhana Cricket Club, but with opportunities sparse and progress stagnant, he opted to shift base to the Sonnet Cricket Club – where the likes of Rishabh Pant and Ashish Nehra have trained, under late Tarak Sinha's stewardship.
Speaking with The Quint, his coach Devendra Sharma reminisces his first meeting with the pacer:
Mayank Yadav (third from right, standing) with his coach Devendra Sharma and academy teammates.
The 21-year-old combines his pace with ‘nip’ – deliveries that skid into the batter after pitching, often catching them by surprise.
What also expedited his development is his training with the balls used in Test cricket, since his formative years.
Despite doing well for his academy, Mayank could not make it to the U-14 or U-16 team of Delhi. Around this time, Services called the teenager for a trial, and were impressed enough to offer him a three-format contract, alongside a job that would pay him Rs 50,000 monthly.
Mayank, however, was determined to represent Delhi, and managed to escape the scene before pen could be put to paper.
To ensure non-selection in Delhi’s age-level teams does not hinder his progress, the pacer was asked to compete in the club tournaments organised by the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).
Mayank eventually was selected for Delhi’s U19 team four years ago, while three years ago, he made his senior debut during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Chandigarh. It was a memorable occasion, as when Delhi had only 12 runs to defend in the last two overs, Mayank bowled a two-wicket maiden, dismissing Mohit Sharma and Nitin Saini.
He has since represented Delhi in all three formats, and also featured in the last edition’s Deodhar Trophy, where he clocked 155 kmph.
His coach says:
Albeit he is only 21, Mayank's burgeoning career has been marred by a string of injuries. One such injury made him miss out on the entire IPL 2023, whilst another prevented him from possibly making a lasting impression on the chairman of the Senior Men’s Selection Committee, Ajit Agarkar.
Devendra narrates the incident:
Now that the world has seen Mayank in action, Devendra has his fingers crossed.
Prior to the unveiling of the retained players’ list for IPL 2024, two franchises had shown interest in Mayank – Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals. Lucknow, however, was not willing to let him go.
Devendra further adds that Gautam Gambhir, fellow Delhi cricketer who is now with Kolkata Knight Riders, was always a ‘big supporter’ of Mayank during his stint with LSG.
Mayank, speaking to media after the match, stated that he felt he belonged at this stage.
Devendra further accentuates it, stating besides his unbridled pace, the speedster also has a few tricks up his sleeve, which will be revealed in the upcoming matches.
"Aane waaley matches mein slower ones aur knuckle balls dekhna (You will see the slower ones and knuckle balls in the upcoming matches," the proud coach concludes.
