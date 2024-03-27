IPL 2024: ‘Meeting Dhoni Was a Dream Come True’ – Sameer Rizvi After Dream Debut

CSK batter Samir Rizvi made his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The youngster came out all guns blazing as he hit 2 consecutive sixes to star spinner Rashid Khan off the first 2 balls of his IPL career.

His two powerful shots invited a huge cheer from his teammates in the dressing room as well as the spectators in the stands. Rizvi won the hearts of CSK fans in his debut game only as everybody was beyond impressed with him after witnessing his six-hitting skills.