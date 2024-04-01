IPL 2024: ‘My Wicket Allowed Them to Get Back’ – Hardik Pandya Admits Mistake

Top-order collapse had a major role in play in Mumbai’s defeat, as they lost four wickets inside the first four overs. Trent Boult dismissed former skipper Rohit Sharma and youngster Naman Dhir on consecutive deliveries in his first over, whilst in his second over, he got the wicket of Dewald Brevis, who came as an impact substitute to mitigate the calamity.

Notably, all three of those batters – Sharma, Dhir and Brevis – were dismissed on golden ducks.

In the fourth over, Nandre Burger dismissed Ishan Kishan, and at that stage, Mumbai Indians were reeling at 20/4. However, they did manage to claw their way back into the game, courtesy of a 56-run fifth-wicket stand between Pandya and Tilak Varma.

The former looked in sublime touch during today’s encounter, scoring a 21-ball 34, which included six boundaries. Pandya lost his wicket in an attempt to send Yuzvendra Chahal to the cleaners in the tenth over, which eventually accelerated Mumbai’s collapse as none of the batters succeeding him could offer any resilience.