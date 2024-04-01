IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Suffer 3rd Straight Loss, Rajasthan Win by 6 Wickets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in the 14th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) being played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, 1 April.
Riding on pacer Trent Boult's blazing three-wicket burst within four deliveries in the first innings, alongside Yuzvendra Chahal's pivotal three-fer that included the dismissals of MI skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, the Royals clinched their third consecutive victory of the season.
Jaiswal's Early Dismissal
In pursuit of a modest 126-run target, RR's opener Yashasvi Jaiswal started strong with two consecutive boundaries in the first over. However, his momentum was halted when young South African pacer Kwena Maphaka dismissed him, securing his maiden IPL wicket. Jaiswal departed after scoring 10 runs off 6 deliveries, caught by Tim David at cover.
In the fifth over, Rajasthan suffered their second setback as Akash Madhwal bowled out RR captain Sanju Samson for a mere 12 runs from 10 deliveries. Meanwhile, opener Jos Buttler kept stealing runs.
Two overs later, English opener Jos Buttler also fell, managing only 13 runs from 16 balls. A short delivery from Madhwal tempted Buttler into a pull-shot, but instead, the ball ended up in Piyush Chawla's hands at fine-leg.
Parag's Fifty
Riyan Parag and R Ashwin teamed up for a 40-run partnership from 35 deliveries before Ashwin fell victim to Akash Madhwal, marking the bowler's third wicket. The experienced all-rounder was caught by Tilak Varma after scoring a steady 16 runs from as many balls.
Parag (54 off 39) and Shubham Dubey (8 off 6 balls) then combined to secure victory with a 39-run partnership off just 19 balls. In the 16th over, Parag smashed two consecutive sixes to reach his fifty, followed by a boundary to seal the win for his team.
Boult Breathed Fire
In the first innings, Trent Boult destroyed Mumbai Indians in their first home match, claiming three wickets in four deliveries as the five-time champions were restricted to 125/9 in 20 overs.
Boult claimed Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir and Dewald Brevis for first-ball ducks as he reduced Mumbai Indians to 14/3 in the third over. The 34-year-old Boult claimed 3-15 in his three overs before ending his quota with 3-22.
Yuzvendra Chahal then became Mumbai Indians' tormentor as he claimed 3-11 in four brilliant overs as Mumbai Indians slumped to 111/7 by the end of the 16th over.
This was Mumbai Indians' third-lowest total against Rajasthan Royals in IPL after they scored 92 against them in 2013.
Burger's Claimed Kishan's Wicket
Later, Ishan Kishan deposited the first delivery he faced from Nandre Burger over the long-on boundary for a big six and four balls later gloved a rising delivery into his body past keeper Samson for a four.
Burger had the last laugh in the fourth over and the South African pacer after Kishan had creamed him through cover to the boundary sent back Kishan with a delivery that seamed away off the deck and took the edge back to Samson. Ishan Kishan scored 16 off 14 balls, hitting two boundaries and one six. Mumbai Indians slumped to 20/4 in the fourth over and were in deep trouble.
Skipper Hardik Pandya, who was booed during the toss, along with Tilak Varma raised 56 runs for the fifth wicket as they tried to repair the innings.
Chahal's Crucial Spell
Chahal had the Mumbai Indians skipper holing out to long-on. Chahal, who had nearly got Pandya on the previous delivery in the 10th over as the ball missed the off-stump by a whisker, sent down a flattish delivery around the middle and leg and Pandya tried to deposit him into the stands but got it off the bottom part of the bat and was out for 32 off 21 balls, hitting six boundaries in all.
Piyush Chawla was out to Avesh Khan for three and when Tilak Varma, who was holding one end up, was out for 32 off 29 balls, Mumbai Indians were down to 95/7 and in deep woods.
Chahal also had Varma’s wicket with him reaching out to a wide googly and the batter ballooned an edge to Ashwin at short third-man.
Mumbai were 100/7 in the 15h over and the writing was clear on the wall. They eventually managed 125.
With inputs from IANS.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)