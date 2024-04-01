The Hardik-Rohit Rift and Its Gross Mishandling By the Mumbai Indians Management

It's been a scintillating start to IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 with several thrillers and spectacular cricket on the field in the opening week itself. But off-field drama and controversies have been no less gripping, especially around the leadership conundrum of the Mumbai Indians (MI).
This ticklish issue hit the headlines even before the IPL commenced with many sensing a rift between the central protagonists - Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma. Saner elements felt that once the matches began, the spotlight would be on cricket and the matter would subside. But it has hardly been so.
As the IPL season unfolds, the scrutiny on Hardik has intensified with sharp attacks from Rohit supporters, who see him as the prime reason for Hitman’s removal as MI skipper. The magnitude of animosity directed by fans towards Hardik has been staggering, posing a threat not only to Mumbai's campaign but also to Team India's prospects in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which begins just a week after the IPL final.
For those unaware of this crisis, it erupted a few months ago when Rohit was abruptly removed from MI captaincy, and Hardik was appointed in his place after his transfer from the Gujarat Titans (GT). It stirred quite a storm among cricket fans and former players alike.
Hardik taking over MI's captaincy from Rohit was seen as unfair to the latter who has won the IPL five times and sparked heated debates on social media.
Even on the ground, however, the intensity of the backlash against Hardik has been unprecedented. It has transcended typical online trolling to direct, vocal expressions of anger from fans. The atmosphere at the stadium during MI’s first match against GT was charged with hostility, reflecting the sense of betrayal felt by some Gujarat fans. To make matters worse, Hardik faced constant booing through the game, with derogatory remarks like chapri (someone from a low caste or poor), directed at him.
Many ex-cricketers feel there has been gross mishandling of the situation by MI management. This has led to confusion and resentment among team members, while some speculate that the team is now split into rival camps. So far, Rohit has remained silent on the issue but his disappointment is apparent from the comments of his wife after MI Coach Mark Boucher said that the captaincy decision was just cricketing logic. She replied, “So many things are wrong with this.”
Despite his significant contributions to the MI franchise, Rohit now feels sidelined in the decision-making process. Taking charge of a struggling team mid-season in 2013, Rohit orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, leading the team to their first IPL title. Over the years, with adept man-management skills, he stamped his authority with five successful campaigns.
Rohit's influence extended beyond on-field performance, as he played a pivotal role in nurturing talents like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik himself. Given his immense contributions, Rohit's desire for more than just a fleeting acknowledgement is understandable.
Interestingly, this is the first instance of a reigning Indian captain playing under another Indian player in franchise cricket. While players emphasise their professionalism and accept that personal dynamics shouldn't affect team performance, underlying tensions are bound to exist. How individuals handle these complexities will shape Mumbai Indians' season ahead. They are already struggling at the bottom of the points table after two matches and will need far better performances to achieve anything significant this season.
Before the start of the IPL, Hardik tried to downplay the row by expressing confidence in his relationship with Rohit and claiming that Hitman’s guidance would greatly benefit him. Hardik's insistence on assuming the captaincy on his return to MI is justifiable given his terrific success as an IPL captain for he led GT to a title win in 2022 and a runner-up slot in 2023. He was also commendable in leading Team India in the T20s through last year when Rohit wasn’t available.
All said and done, fans need to understand these dynamics. Ravichandran Ashwin has correctly pointed out that while player adulation is appreciated, it should never come at the expense of the dignity of fellow players or the unity of the national squad. “People should remember which country these players represent. It's our country. Fan wars should never take such an ugly route”, he said. His words resonate deeply given the ridicule faced by Hardik in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
It looks like the constant rude behaviour by the crowd and on social media has also affected Hardik's on-field performances. His tactical decision-making has been off adding to his woes in form. He has bowled poorly on his comeback and has been one of MI’s most expensive bowlers. His batting too has shown only glimpses of his best but nothing out of the ordinary that would assure Indian fans that he is back in top form.
In contrast to MI's handling of the situation, CSK provides a blueprint for smooth leadership transitions. Despite facing a similar dilemma in the past when Jadeja briefly took over as captain, CSK swiftly rectified the situation and reinstated MS Dhoni, maintaining stability and unity within the team. This year, Dhoni has handed over the reins to Ruturaj Gaekwad and CSK's success is proceeding majestically.
For a resurgence of MI, the onus falls on Hardik to block out the external noise and focus on his game. Australian star Steven Smith has suggested that Hardik must not let the criticism affect his performance. It's imperative for him to rediscover his confidence to contribute effectively to both the Mumbai Indians’ IPL campaign and Team India's aspirations in the upcoming T20 World Cup.
The MI saga underscores a larger issue within the cricketing community – the need for fans to support their players constructively and respectfully. Moreover, the leadership crisis in the MI camp serves as a cautionary tale of the pitfalls of poor management and the need to tackle captaincy issues with far greater care and urgency.
The Hardik-Rohit captaincy crisis in the Mumbai Indians camp represents more than just internal turmoil within a franchise; it poses a tangible threat to Team India's hopes in the upcoming T20 World Cup. With the global event starting soon, India's chances could be jeopardized if key players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are not in top form or not on cordial terms.
As the cricketing fraternity watches with bated breath, the onus lies on the players, coaches, and management to navigate these challenges adroitly and ensure that Team India remains a formidable force in the quest for T20 World Cup glory.
(Siddhaarth Mahan is a writer on sports who also works as an actor and filmmaker in the Hindi film industry. He tweets at @siddhaarthmahan.)
