Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian premier league ipl  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IPL 2024: 'Daddy's Home,' Virat Kohli Joins RCB Pre-season Camp

IPL 2024: 'Daddy's Home,' Virat Kohli Joins RCB Pre-season Camp

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli gears up to make his comeback with IPL 2024 as he joins RCB's pre-season camp.
IANS
IPL
Published:

Virat Kohli returns to RCB's pre season camp ahead of IPL 2024

|

Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Virat Kohli returns to RCB's pre season camp ahead of IPL 2024</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Stylish batter Virat Kohli has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pre-season camp at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore took to social media to welcome the star. "Daddy's Home and he is ready to reign again! Virat Kohli checked in to Namma Bengaluru, and we can't keep calm. Happy," the RCB said in a tweet.

Also ReadIn Photos: Royal Challengers Bangalore Clinch First Title by Winning WPL 2024
Also ReadWPL 2024: ‘Bat Gifted by Virat Kohli Wasn’t Good,’ Says Danni Wyatt
Also ReadCongratulations Pour in as Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Boy 'Akaay'

The former captain was also spotted training at the iconic venue.

In a video shared by RCB, Kohli said: "It's really good to be back, firstly playing cricket and just starting off the IPL. Always exciting to come back to Bangalore for the start of the IPL season. So similar emotions, similar feelings and I haven't been off the media radar. I have been into normalcy, you can say for 2 months. So, yeah, I am pretty happy and excited to be back and I hope all the fans are excited and happy as well."

Kohli remained away from cricketing duties to be with his wife Anushka Sharma during the final stages of her pregnancy. The cricketing world buzzed with joy as the duo welcomed their son Akaay into their lives.

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT