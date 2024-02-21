WPL 2024: ‘Bat Gifted by Virat Kohli Wasn’t Good,’ Says Danni Wyatt

WPL 2024: English cricketer Danni Wyatt reveals the bat she was gifted by Virat Kohli was not up to the mark
(Photo: Twitter/DanniWyatt, Twitter/mmaxwyatt)
Danni Wyatt has a grievance to lodge.
Back in 2014, she had playfully expressed her desire to marry to Virat Kohli – then unmarried, now a father of two. “Kholi (sic) marry me!!!” she wrote – of all places, on X, then known as Twitter.
Now preparing for the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, where she will be seen plying her trade for UP Warriorz, the 32-year-old participated in a round of rapid-fire, where she spilled the beans on her favourite cuisines, cricketers and more.
Here are the excerpts:
Favourite venue?
Brabourne Stadium, because the pitch is so flat. Best batting pitch ever. It will be closely followed by the Adelaide Oval.
Favourite opposition?
India. I love playing against India because I have had success against them in the past. It is also always very nice to play here. The pitches are mostly very nice to bat on, the hospitality is amazing, everyone is lovely and welcoming, and the food is unreal.
Favourite Indian cuisine?
At the minute, I’m loving my butter chicken with fresh chilli on the side, and garlic butter naan. Also, the masala chai.
Favourite bowler to score runs against?
Wow, that’s a really tough question. No one in particular, I love scoring runs against everyone.
Favourite batting partner?
Nat Sciver-Brunt. She is great to bat with. We don’t really communicate because I know what Nat’s going to do and she knows what I’ll do. We just go on about games.
One record you would like to create?
I want to hit three T20I hundreds. I have scored two, I don’t think any female cricketer has scored three yet. I want to be the first one to do it.
One Indian player you wish played for England?
Smriti Mandhana. I loved batting with Smriti at The Hundred, we complement each other. She has her strengths and weaknesses and so do I. We suit each other quite well.
How was the bat that Virat Kohli gifted you?
It is not very good. I only used it twice. I’ve still got it though.
Virat Kohli or David Beckham – who has been the bigger inspiration?
Definitely David Beckham. He has always been my idol growing up. Beckham is an absolute legend.
Any target you've set for yourself, ahead of WPL 2024?
I don’t set targets for myself. I just want to have fun and contribute to the team. Whatever will be, will be. I’ll just work hard and enjoy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)