In Photos: Royal Challengers Bangalore Clinch First Title by Winning WPL 2024

Through photos, we relive what transpired in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL).
The Quint
Photos
WPL 2024: In Photos – Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their maiden title.

(Photo: BCCI)

WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League.

WPL 2024 Final: Delhi Capitals won the toss in front of their home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and opted to bat first.

WPL 2024 Final: The Capitals had an excellent start, courtesy of a 64-run opening stand between skipper Meg Lanning & Shafali Verma.

WPL 2024 Final: Playing the quintessential anchor's role, Lanning scored a run-a-ball 23.

WPL 2024 Final: Shafali, being the aggressor, scored 44 runs in just 27 deliveries.

WPL 2024 Final: The game turned on its head in the eighth over, when Sophie Molineux dismissed three batters – Shafali, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey.

WPL 2024 Final: Shreyanka Patil then got Meg Lanning's wicket in the 11th over.

WPL 2024 Final: It was then Asha Sobhana's turn to join the party, who dismissed Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen in the same over.

WPL 2024 Final: Shreyanka Patil added three more wickets to her name – in the form of Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy and Taniya Bhatia – to complete a four-fer, as RCB bowled DC out for just 113 runs.

WPL 2024 Final:  Bangalore had a strong start in the chase, with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine building a 49-run opening stand.

WPL 2024 Final: Mandhana scored a 39-ball 31 in the final.

WPL 2024 Final: Kiwi all-rounder Sophie Devine scored 32 runs in 27 deliveries.

WPL 2024 Final: Delhi Capitals had their first breakthrough in the 9th over, when Shikha Pandey trapped Devine leg before wicket.

WPL 2024 Final: Ellyse Perry, however, ensured Bangalore do not replicate the collapse Delhi had.

WPL 2024 Final: Minnu Mani dismissed the RCB skipper in the 15th over.

WPL 2024 Final: However, Richa Ghosh's 14-ball 17, alongside Perry's 37-ball 35, took RCB over the line.

WPL 2024 Final: This is RCB's maiden title win – 16 years since the inception of the franchise.

