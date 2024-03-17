In Photos: Royal Challengers Bangalore Clinch First Title by Winning WPL 2024

WPL 2024: In Photos – Royal Challengers Bangalore secured their maiden title.
WPL 2024 Final: Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the final of the 2024 Women's Premier League.
WPL 2024 Final: Delhi Capitals won the toss in front of their home crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and opted to bat first.
WPL 2024 Final: The Capitals had an excellent start, courtesy of a 64-run opening stand between skipper Meg Lanning & Shafali Verma.
WPL 2024 Final: Playing the quintessential anchor's role, Lanning scored a run-a-ball 23.
WPL 2024 Final: Shafali, being the aggressor, scored 44 runs in just 27 deliveries.
WPL 2024 Final: The game turned on its head in the eighth over, when Sophie Molineux dismissed three batters – Shafali, Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey.
WPL 2024 Final: Shreyanka Patil then got Meg Lanning's wicket in the 11th over.
WPL 2024 Final: It was then Asha Sobhana's turn to join the party, who dismissed Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen in the same over.
WPL 2024 Final: Shreyanka Patil added three more wickets to her name – in the form of Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy and Taniya Bhatia – to complete a four-fer, as RCB bowled DC out for just 113 runs.
WPL 2024 Final: Bangalore had a strong start in the chase, with Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine building a 49-run opening stand.
WPL 2024 Final: Mandhana scored a 39-ball 31 in the final.
WPL 2024 Final: Kiwi all-rounder Sophie Devine scored 32 runs in 27 deliveries.
WPL 2024 Final: Delhi Capitals had their first breakthrough in the 9th over, when Shikha Pandey trapped Devine leg before wicket.
WPL 2024 Final: Ellyse Perry, however, ensured Bangalore do not replicate the collapse Delhi had.
WPL 2024 Final: Minnu Mani dismissed the RCB skipper in the 15th over.
WPL 2024 Final: However, Richa Ghosh's 14-ball 17, alongside Perry's 37-ball 35, took RCB over the line.
WPL 2024 Final: This is RCB's maiden title win – 16 years since the inception of the franchise.