Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Welcome Baby Boy, Share News On Social Media

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma celebrated the arrival of their second child, a baby boy born on February 15. The couple has named their son "Akaay."

The couple took to Instagram to share the good news with the world.

“With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on February 15th, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay and Vamika’s little brother into this world,” both Kohli and Anushka wrote.