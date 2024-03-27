IPL 2024: ‘Mahi Bhai Worked With Him’ – Gaikwad Credits MSD for Dube’s Progress

Ruturaj Gaikwad credits MS Dhoni for Shivam Dube's success
Image: BCCI
Shivam Dube, on Tuesday, scored a quick half-century while playing against Gujarat Titans in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk to help Chennai Super Kings clinch their second consecutive victory of IPL 2024 at their home. Scoring 51 runs off just 23 balls, with 2 fours and 5 sixes off his bat, Dube earned the player of the match award for his heroics.
In the post-match presentation, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad applauded Dube for his contribution to team's success in the two matches they have played so far.
After winning the Player of the Match, Dube was also asked what was the reason behind his successful performance at Chennai Super Kings, something which was not seen when he played for other franchises.
Replying to the same, Dube said that Chennai was different from other franchises and credited it for allowing him the freedom to play his own way and that's the reason behind his back-to-back power-packed knocks.
On being asked about his role in the team, the rising star replied, " They want me to do the same thing I did today. They want me to score with a higher strike-rate and that is what I'm doing."
Earlier, during the season-opening game against RCB in Chennai on 22 March, Shivam Dube had smashed an unbeaten 34 runs off just 28 balls with 4 fours and 1 six, finishing the job for the team as the match ended in the favour of hosts.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)