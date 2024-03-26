IPL 2024: ‘Dinesh Karthik Does The Finisher's Job Really Well,’ Says Lomror

On Impact Player Rule

Lomror, who scored 17 runs off just 8 balls and complemented Karthik in finishing the job for RCB, was brought in as an impact player. Speaking about the rule that was introduced in IPL last year, he said, "To be honest,, it was quite weird when I went in to bat. But you know this impact player rule is such that you've to be ready and you can get a call any time to go in and as the name says you have to go in and make an impact on the game. So we were ready, the management discussed it last night and it was like okay, if we chase, we might use you down the order. So be prepared for that. So mentally I was prepared."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets on Monday, thus managing to earn two points and opening their account in the points tally. After restricting the visitors to a score of 176/6, the hosts successfully chased down the target with 4 balls remaining.