IPL 2024: ‘Dinesh Karthik Does The Finisher's Job Really Well,’ Says Lomror

Mahipal Lomror lauds Dinesh Karthik for his performance against Punjab Kings
photo: BCCI
Dinesh Karthik, on Monday, once again proved his veteran skills as he finished the job for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru while playing against Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Scoring an unbeaten 28 runs off 10 balls, Karthik smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes to successfully chase down the target of 177 runs, with 4 balls remaining.
RCB batter Mahipal Lomror, in the post-match press conference, spoke about the experience Dinesh Karthik brings to the team and how his tips help the players stay calm when on the field.
Further discussing his own experience while batting with the veteran cricketer, Lomror revealed, "Today, I was batting with him and he was just telling me to stay calm and focus on the next ball, focus on the job in hand. Not to get overexcited or not to get aggressive. Just focus on the ball. That kind of small talk always helps and that's the experience he brings to the team and he has been doing that job of finisher really well."
Further speaking about his role as a lower-order batter in the team, the emerging cricketer revealed that the management has been clear on that and has communicated with him that it's the only place where he can be accommodated.
Lomror, who scored 17 runs off just 8 balls and complemented Karthik in finishing the job for RCB, was brought in as an impact player. Speaking about the rule that was introduced in IPL last year, he said, "To be honest,, it was quite weird when I went in to bat. But you know this impact player rule is such that you've to be ready and you can get a call any time to go in and as the name says you have to go in and make an impact on the game. So we were ready, the management discussed it last night and it was like okay, if we chase, we might use you down the order. So be prepared for that. So mentally I was prepared."
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Punjab Kings by 4 wickets on Monday, thus managing to earn two points and opening their account in the points tally. After restricting the visitors to a score of 176/6, the hosts successfully chased down the target with 4 balls remaining.
