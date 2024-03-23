IPL 2024: ‘Felt No Pressure, Had Mahi Bhai,’ Says CSK Captain Gaikwad After Win

The opening game of IPL 2024 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday (22 March) ended in favour of the hosts, as new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led Chennai to a six-wicket triumph.

Restricting Bengaluru to a total of 173/6, Chennai chased the total down in 18.4 overs. Although Gaikwad could only score 15 runs, he looked fairly comfortable while leading the team, with his bowling changes proving to be effective.