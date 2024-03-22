In Photos: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rahman Light up IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Rahman Light up IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Glimpses of the IPL 2024 opening ceremony through photos.
The Quint
Photos
Updated:

In Photos: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman Light up IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

|

(Photo: BCCI & PTI)

Giant IPL trophy during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on the 22 March 2024.

Chennai Super Kings supporters cheer during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A replica of the IPL trophy during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

replica of the IPL trophy during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Music composer AR Rahman performs with his team during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai

Music composer AR Rahman performs during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Music composer AR Rahman performs during the opening ceremony of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Faf du Plessis (c) captain of Royal Challengers Bangaluru , Ruturaj Gaikwad (c) of Chennai Super Kings , Roger Binny, President of Board of Control for Cricket in India , Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary and other dignitaries during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Aerial view of the opening ceremony during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Entertainers perform during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Entertainers perform during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

AR Rahman performing during match 1 of the Indian Premier League season 17 (IPL 2024) between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Published: 22 Mar 2024,08:14 PM IST

