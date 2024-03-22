IPL 2024: BR Sharath Replaces Minz at GT, RR Sign Tanush Kotian To Replace Zampa

Gujarat Titans (GT) on Friday named B R Sharath as a replacement for Robin Minz whereas Tanush Kotian joined Rajasthan Royals (RR) in place of Adam Zampa for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starts on Friday (22 March).

Sharath and Kotian joined Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, respectively, on a base price of Rs 20 lakh each. Sharath, a wicketkeeper-batter who represents Karnataka in Domestic Cricket, has so far played 28 T20s, in addition to 20 First-Class matches and 43 List A games, and has 328 T20 runs against his name.