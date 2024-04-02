IPL 2024: BCCI Reschedules KKR vs RR, GT vs DC Matches

BCCI has swapped the dates of the KKR vs RCB and that between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the rescheduling of two Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 matches -- swapping the dates of the Kolkata Knight Riders versus Rajasthan Royals and that between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.
However, the BCCI did not give any reason for rescheduling the matches, but it could be due to lack of security forces as Ram Navami is on 17 April and general elections are starting from 19 April. The BCCI also didn’t say anything about the match tickets which have already been sold for both the matches.
The BCCI had earlier released the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches as the dates for the upcoming general elections were not announced. The elections are now set to be held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June, while the counting of votes will happen on 4 June.
Matches 21 to 50 of IPL 2024 will begin with defending champions CSK taking on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an evening clash at Chennai on 8 April. A highlight of this part of the schedule is CSK meeting Mumbai Indians in a highly-awaited clash at the Wankhede Stadium on 14 April, coinciding with the Tamil New Year Day.
Matches getting rescheduled due to security issues is not unusual in India. For instance, to avoid conflict with Kali Puja, the CAB asked the BCCI to reschedule the England vs. Pakistan match from 12 November to 11 November during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup last year.
KKR, with two wins in two games, are currently in Visakhapatnam where they face Delhi Capitals on 3 April. Rajasthan Royals with three wins in three matches are positioned on the top and will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on 6 April at Jaipur.
