IPL 2024: BCCI Reschedules KKR vs RR, GT vs DC Matches

The BCCI had earlier released the IPL 2024 schedule for the first 21 matches as the dates for the upcoming general elections were not announced. The elections are now set to be held in seven phases from 19 April to 1 June, while the counting of votes will happen on 4 June.

Matches 21 to 50 of IPL 2024 will begin with defending champions CSK taking on two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an evening clash at Chennai on 8 April. A highlight of this part of the schedule is CSK meeting Mumbai Indians in a highly-awaited clash at the Wankhede Stadium on 14 April, coinciding with the Tamil New Year Day.